Federalsburg Man Charged in Harrington Burglary

A Federalsburg man has been arrested for a burglary in Harrington Thursday evening around 7:20. Delaware State Police were called to Genesis Lane and located the suspect, 20 year old Mcy Mondestin, in the home. He was arrested without incident. Police learned that Mondestin broke into the home while the victim slept, but she woke when she heard the noise and hid and called 9-1-1. Mondestin found the victim and made statements that it was his home before he left the room – and the victim called 9-1-1 again. Police arrived as Mondestin returned to the living room.

Mondestin was taken to Troop 3, where he was charged with the below crimes, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7.

Burglary First Degree (Felony)

Offensive Touching

He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $15,100 secured bond.