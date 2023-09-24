Federalsburg Man Charged in Shooting Incident
September 24, 2023/
The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on Bloomery Road in Federalsburg early Sunday morning. Deputies were called around 1:30am for a person with a gun shot wound to the chest. Officers learned that the suspect, Thomas Barr, of Federalsburg, fired two rifle rounds in the direction of the victim as the result of a trespassing dispute. The victim was taken to Nanticoke Hospital and then transported to Christiana Hospital.
Barr is charged with:
- Attempted 2nd degree murder
- Reckless endangerment
- 1st degree assault
- 2nd degree assault
- Using a firearm during the commission of a felony
- Possession of rifle by a prohibited person
- Possession of ammunition by a prohibited person
Barr is being held at the Caroline County Detention Center in default of bond.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 410-479-2515.