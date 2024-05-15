Federalsburg Man Wanted for Attempted Murder and Assault Arrested in Cambridge Following Pursuit

A 29-year-old Federalsburg man has been arrested after deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop the vehicle he was driving on Ocean Gateway in the Trappe area. They were trying to stop him due to moving violations, and they also received a license plate reader (LPR) hit that the vehicle registration was suspended. The vehicle then accelerated east on Ocean Gateway in an attempt to elude police. The pursuit continued into Dorchester County, when Deputies from the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office joined in the pursuit. The vehicle continued into Cambridge, losing control of his vehicle, striking a retaining wall disabling his vehicle on Academy Street near Cedar Street. A records check revealed Adrian Jerrod Jenkins was wanted by the Cambridge Police Department for attempted murder and assault. Jenkins faces several charges and was transported to the Talbot County Central

Booking facility for processing and an initial appearance before a District Court Commissioner. Jenkins was held pending further court action.

Additional Information from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office:

Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office charged Jenkins with possession of

a controlled substance, fleeing and eluding, driving without a license, and

Talbot County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Dorchester County

Sheriff’s Office and the Cambridge Police Department.