Federalsburg Teen Dies in Weekend Crash in Federalsburg

A two vehicle crash Sunday in Caroline County has left a 17 year old Federalsburg boy dead. Maryland State Police were called just before midnight on Sunday for a crash on Route 313 in Federalsburg. Police say the teen was a passenger in a Ford Fusion that rear-ended a dump truck that was stopped partially on the shoulder and in the roadway for snow removal and salt operations.

The driver of the car, 19 year old Nathan D’Orlando of Denton, was flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore.

The passenger, 17 year old Trevor Whiteley was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the dump truck declined ambulance transport.

Police are investigating whether alcohol was a contributing circumstance in the crash – the investigation is continuing.