Felton Area Crash Leaves One Dead

A single vehicle crash west of Felton Friday night has left a man dead. Delaware State Police say a 56 year old Felton man was eastbound on Sandtown Road just after 8pm when his vehicle went off the road in a curve and continued partially on the grass and roadway before the driver swerved left, which caused his pickup truck to rotate, skid across and off the road and overturn in a ditch. The truck came to rest upright in a cornfield.

Police say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing – anyone with information should contact Master Cpl Lane at 302-698-8457 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333