Felton Crash Leaves 6 Injured and 1 Dead

A woman from Connecticut is dead after a crash just after 7 Sunday night near Felton. Delaware State Police say a Cadillac was southbound on Route 13 north of Killens Pond Road when the driver lost control and crossed the grass median into the northbound lanes striking the front of a northbound Jeep Wrangler. Both vehicles spun in the roadway before stopping.

Police say an 87 year old woman in the rear of the Jeep was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, front passenger and the left rear passenger – all in their 60 and from Connecticut were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Cadillac, a 26 year old woman from Philadelphia is hospitalized in critical condition. Two passengers – a 23 year old Dover man and a 1 year old who was not properly restrained in a child seat and was ejected during the crash – were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. The investigation is continuing.