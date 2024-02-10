Felton Driver Cited after Crash on Route 24 Near Angola

Image courtesy IRVFC

A Felton man has been cited after he collided with a Mazda in the intersection at Route 24 and Hollymount Road in Angola just before 1pm Friday. Delaware State Police tell the Talk of Delmarva that the 21 year old man from Felton was westbound in a truck on Route 24 and approaching the intersection. When the light changed to red, the Mazda proceeded into the intersection and collided with the truck. Both the 62 year old driver of the Mazda from Lewes and a 65 year old female passenger were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the truck was cited for disregarding the red light.