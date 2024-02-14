Felton Man Arrested After Domestic Dispute

A domestic dispute on Honey Brook Lane in Felton has led to the arrest of a 63-year-old man. Felton police were dispatched to that location on the afternoon of February 8th for the reported dispute. Police say that two family members were in a verbal altercation where one of them is accused of threatening the other with a knife. Throughout the course of the investigation enough probable cause was established to arrest Keith W. Nunn of Felton. Nunn was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Felton Police Department where he was arrested for Aggravated Menacing–a Class E Felony– and Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony–a Class B Felony. Nunn has been released after posting $13,000 secured bail pending a later court date. Nunn was also issued a no contact order with the victim.

