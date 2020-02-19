Felton man arrested after traffic stop turns up over 300 grams of marijuana

44-year-old Ronald Johnson, of Felton, DE – Delaware State Police

A Felton man was arrested on drug and weapons charges after police found a loaded handgun and 308 grams of marijuana during a traffic stop.

According to Delaware State Police, the incident occurred around 8:15 p.m., Saturday as troopers spotted a Kia Sedona stopped in the left turn lane with a loud muffler on Dupont Highway at Evens Road in Felton.

A traffic stop was initiated and contact was made with the driver, 44-year-old Ronald Johnson, at which time an odor of marijuana was detected coming from the vehicle.

Police searched the vehicle and found 308 grams of marijuana, a loaded revolver, $500 in suspected drug proceeds, and drug paraphernalia.

A computer inquiry revealed Johnson had an active capias and was prohibited from possessing a firearm. He was taken into custody without incident and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $55,000 secured bond.