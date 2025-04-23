Felton Man Arrested Following Domestic Dispute

A 29-year-old Felton man has been arrested following a domestic altercation earlier this week. Felton Police responded to the dispute at Peachtree Apartments on Abec Lane on Monday morning around 8:30 a.m. Police say a verbal argument between the victim and suspect, Ryan E. Ingram, had turned physical. Ingram was arrested without incident and charged with two misdemeanors: Offensive Touching and Criminal Mischief (property damage under $1,000). He was arraigned via video, released on his own recognizance, and issued a no-contact order with the victim.

