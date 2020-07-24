Felton Man Arrested For 4th DUI Offense

A Felton man faces his fourth DUI offense, as well as other charges.

Harrington Police say an officer observed a driver spinning tires on Commerce Street in the area of Clark Street early this morning. The vehicle, according to police, was driven by 25-year-old Kyle Glisson.

The smell of alcohol led to a field sobriety test, and Glisson was taken to police headquarters. Police learned of his three previous DUI convictions that date back to 2015.

Glisson has been arraigned and released on $5,150 bond.