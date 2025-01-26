Felton Man Arrested for Fraud

Police in Felton were called to the Felton Hardware Store for a reported fraud. Police learned that a suspect has been purchasing thousands of dollars of equipment between March of 2024 until current – charging the merchandise on his former employer’s business account. The former employer discovered discrepancies in their account which led to police becoming involved. Police identified the suspect as 26 year old Colton Faulkner of Felton.

On Saturday he turned himself in to Felton Police and was arrested and charged with theft by false pretense over $1500, theft by false pretense under $1500 and attempt to commit theft by false pretense under $1500.

Faulkner was issued a no contact order with the victims and released on a $22,001 unsecured bond.