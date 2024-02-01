Felton Man Arrested for Shoplifting

A person accused of shoplifting at the Felton Royal Farms has turned himself in to police. As a result of the investigation process, the person seen on video surveillance removing items from the store without paying, was identified as 56-year-old Charles D. Knott of Felton. According to the Felton Police Department, Knott was charged with shoplifting under $1,500 (class A misdemeanor) and arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court. He was released on his own recognizance pending a later court date and issued a no contact order with the Felton Royal Farms.

