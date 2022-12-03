Felton Man Arrested for Shoplifting

Image courtesy Felton Police

Felton Police were called to the Royal Farms for a shoplifter on Thursday. Police learned that a while male suspect took over $184 worth of merchandise. Video surveillance showed the suspect and his vehicle – on Friday the vehicle was spotted and a traffic stop was made. The passenger was identified as the suspect – 42 year old Daniel Fisher of Felton.

He was arrested and charged with shoplifting under $1,500.

Fisher was processed and released on his own recognizance pending a later court date in the Kent County Court of Common Pleas and issued a no contact order with Royal Farms.