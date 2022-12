Police arrested a Felton man this week after violating a court order coming within 100 yards of the victim’s residence on Kerry Circle. After an arraignment in the Justice of the Peace Court, 24-year-old Daniel Whitcomb is free on 1,000 unsecured bond pending a required Kent County Family Court appearance at a later date. He faces a charge of Criminal Contempt of a Domestic Violence Protective Order-Violate/Fail to Obey.