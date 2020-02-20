Felton man arrested on domestic violence charges

22-year-old Stacey Henry, of Felton, DE – Felton Police Dept.

A Felton man was arrested following a domestic violence incident where polce say he attacked a woman while she was holding her 8-month-old child.

Felton Police arrested 22-year-old Stacey Henry on Tuesday stemming from a domestic disturbance incident that occurred last November.

Police say Henry got into an argument at the time with the female victim in the presence of her 8-month-old. He allegedly struck the victim in the face and then put her in a headlock to restrain her breathing while she was holding her baby.

Henry was charged with Strangulation, Offensive Touching and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. He was arraigned and committed to the Department of Corrections on $8,000 secured bond.