Felton man arrested on drug charges in Dover

40-year-old Jaray Harris, of Felton, DE – Dover Police Department

A Felton man was arrested after police say he was caught driving drunk with over 58 grams of PCP in Dover.

According to the Dover Police Department, officers tried to stop a vehicle Monday night in the area of Loockerman Street and Governors Avenue for a moving violation.

As police made contact with the driver, 40-year-old Jaray Harris, officers could smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle.

When officers ordered Harris to exit the vehicle for a sobriety test, he refused and fled. His vehicle struck a curb in the area of Loockerman Street and Jerusalem Way, causing minor damage to his car.

Harris continued onto Lincoln Street and into a dead-end where he fled on foot and was apprehended by officers a short time later.

Police discovered Harris was allegedly in possession of 58.1 grams of PCP.

Harris was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver PCP, Possession of PCP, Drug Paraphernalia, Resisting Arrest, Driving While Intoxicated, Failure to Stop on Police Command, and multiple traffic violations. He was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $41,800 secured bond.