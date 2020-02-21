Felton man arrested on drug charges

36-year-old Charles Benson, of Felton, DE – Delaware State Police

A Felton man was arrested on a slew of drug charges after police found 175 grams of marijuana and narcotics during a traffic stop.

According to the Delaware State Police Department, the incident occurred aorund 10:15 a.m., Wednesday when troopers spotted a black Chrysler 200 traveling westbound on Reeves Crossing Road just east of South Dupont Highway in Felton, with the rear license plate partially covered by an aftermarket metal plate border.

A traffic stop was initiated and contact was made with the driver, 36-year-old Charles Benson, at which time police noticed a strong smell of marijuana.

Troopers searched the car and found 175 grams of marijuana, 9ct liquid THC vape cartridges, 35 OxyContin pills, 27 Oxycodone Hydrochloride pills, Drug Paraphernalia, over $200.00 in suspected drug proceeds, and a Colt .177 pellet gun.

Benson was arrested and charged with Possession With Intent To Deliver a Controlled Substance (6 counts), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Display of License Plate, and other traffic related offenses. He was arraigned and released on $19,075 unsecured bond.