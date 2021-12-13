Felton Man Arrested on Felony Drug Charges in Dover

Image courtesy DSP

A Felton man has been arrested by Delaware State Police on felony drug possession and other charges. Police were called for a shoplifting at the Dover Walmart. They located 37 year old Jerry Eaton leaving the store and arrested him. However while in custody, he gave police a false identification to avoid discovery of an active warrant out of Kent County Superior Court. Police also saw Eaton’s vehicle parked in the fire lane – and had a fictitious registration plate. A search of the vehicle turned up 4.4 grams of heroin and drug paraphernalia.

Eaton was transported to Troop 9 where he was charged with the following crimes:

Possession With Intent to Distribute of a Controlled Substance Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)

Possession of Controlled Substance Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)

Shoplifting Under $1500

Criminal Impersonation

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Eaton was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court 7, and was due to be released on his own recognizance. However, he was issued a $5,000 cash bond on his outstanding capias and was committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institute.