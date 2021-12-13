Felton Man Arrested on Felony Drug Charges in Dover
A Felton man has been arrested by Delaware State Police on felony drug possession and other charges. Police were called for a shoplifting at the Dover Walmart. They located 37 year old Jerry Eaton leaving the store and arrested him. However while in custody, he gave police a false identification to avoid discovery of an active warrant out of Kent County Superior Court. Police also saw Eaton’s vehicle parked in the fire lane – and had a fictitious registration plate. A search of the vehicle turned up 4.4 grams of heroin and drug paraphernalia.
Eaton was transported to Troop 9 where he was charged with the following crimes:
- Possession With Intent to Distribute of a Controlled Substance Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)
- Possession of Controlled Substance Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)
- Shoplifting Under $1500
- Criminal Impersonation
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Eaton was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court 7, and was due to be released on his own recognizance. However, he was issued a $5,000 cash bond on his outstanding capias and was committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institute.