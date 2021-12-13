Felton Man Arrested on Felony Drug Charges in Dover

December 13, 2021/Mari Lou

Image courtesy DSP

A Felton man has been arrested by Delaware State Police on felony drug possession and other charges. Police were called for a shoplifting at the Dover Walmart. They located 37 year old Jerry Eaton leaving the store and arrested him. However while in custody, he gave police a false identification to avoid discovery of an active warrant out of Kent County Superior Court. Police also saw Eaton’s vehicle parked in the fire lane – and had a fictitious registration plate. A search of the vehicle turned up 4.4 grams of heroin and drug paraphernalia.

Eaton was transported to Troop 9 where he was charged with the following crimes:

  • Possession With Intent to Distribute of a Controlled Substance Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)
  • Possession of Controlled Substance Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)
  • Shoplifting Under $1500
  • Criminal Impersonation
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Eaton was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court 7, and was due to be released on his own recognizance. However,  he was issued a $5,000 cash bond on his outstanding capias and was committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institute.

Posted in , , , , ,