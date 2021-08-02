Felton Man Charged after Crash Near Milton

Image courtesy DSP

A Felton man has been arrested by Delaware State Police after a single vehicle crash early Sunday morning. Police say a pickup truck driven by 23 year old Dylan Martin of Felton went off northbound Coastal Highway in the area of Broadkill Road near Milton and struck a tree. A passing motorist located Martin in the truck and unconscious and called 9-1-1. EMS was able to wake Martin up and load him into an ambulance where he became disorderly – striking an EMS member in the chest. The EMS crew called for help from police who were investigating the crash scene, but that trooper was not able to calm him and called for backup. Martin kicked that trooper in the chest – and knocking them out of the ambulance. Multiple officers were finally able to control Martin who was taken for treatment. He was released medically and is charged with multiple offenses.

Assault 2nd Degree Injured Law Enforcement Officer (Felony)

Offensive Touching of Law Enforcement Officer

Offensive Touching

Resisting Arrest with Force (Felony)

Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol

Disorderly Conduct

Failure to Have Insurance in Possession

Failure to Drive in Proper Lane and Direction

Martin was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #3 and was issued a $1,600.00 unsecured bond for the accident and related charges. He was released after posting a $3,000.00 secured bond for the Assault 2nd and Offensive Touching on Law Enforcement.