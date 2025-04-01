Felton Man Charged after Domestic Incident

Felton Police were called by a female victim on Monday in connection with a physical domestic incident that occurred on West Main Street in Felton. Investigation revealed that the victim and suspect were involved in a verbal dispute that turned physical and that probably cause established to arrest the suspect – 45 year old Steven Huey of Felton. Huey was arrested and charged with the following offenses:

Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony

(Class B Felony)

Strangulation (Class D Felony)

Aggravated Menacing (Class E Felony)

Endangering the Welfare of a Child X2 (Class A Misdemeanor)

Malicious Interference with Emergency Communications (Class B Misdemeanor)

Criminal Mischief Under $1,000

Damage Property (Misdemeanor)

Huey is being held at SCI in default of a $29,000 cash bail and issued a Protection From Abuse order and no contact order with all victims in the case.