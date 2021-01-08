Felton Man Charged after Shots Fired Thursday Night

Image courtesy DSP

A Felton man has been arrested after a call for shots fired Thursday night just after 8 in the area of Sandtown Road in Felton. Delaware State Police say an off-duty Trooper was at home when gunfire was heard outside. The trooper went outside and heard the shots as a vehicle passed his driveway. Police spotted the suspect vehicle on Black Swamp Road and contacted the driver, 20 year old Robert Field of Felton and a 33 year old passenger from Bridgeville. Police found spent shell casings in plain view in the vehicle and in the roadway where the shots were fired. No one was injured. Field is charged with possession of a firearm and 1st degree reckless endangering – he was released on his own recognizance. The Bridgeville man was not charged.