Felton Man Charged in Kent County Construction Site Burglaries

Image courtesy DSP

A Felton man has been arrested for burglaries at construction sites in Kent County. Delaware State Police began investigating the burglaries at the end of November and learned the suspect would enter a home under construction and steal new appliances and construction materials. The investigation led police to 41 year old Keith Biddle, who was arrested Thursday. Biddle is charged with the following crimes:

(3 counts) Burglary Third Degree (Felony)

Burglary Second Degree (Felony)

(2 counts) Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

(Three Counts) Theft Under $1,500

(Two Counts) Theft Over $1,500 (Felony)

Criminal Mischief

Selling Stolen Property

Biddle is free on a $13,000 unsecured bond.