Felton Man Charged in Murder of Wife

Image courtesy DSP

A Felton man is charged in the murder of his wife. Delaware State Police were called to a home on Andrews Lake Road in Felton just before 6:30 Friday morning for an unresponsive woman and found 55 year old Virginia Reynolds with several injuries to her body. Troopers began life saving efforts until the victim was turned over to EMS, who transported her to an area hospital where she died from her injuries. Investigation led detectives to her husband, 55 year old Leon Reynolds of Felton as the suspect. He was arrested and charged with 1st degree murder and is being held at SCI in default of a $1,000,000 cash bond.

The investigation is continuing and police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Timmons at 302-365-8434 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.