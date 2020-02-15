Felton man charged with 1st Degree Murder in death of Cambridge man

Cahlil N. Simmons, 25 of Felton, DE – Delaware State Police Dept.

Following a year of investigation, Delaware State Police have made an arrest in connection with the shooting death of a Cambridge, Maryland man.

The ongoing homicide investigation into the shooting death of Jesse Stanford, 30 of Cambridge, Maryland, led detectives to identify and issue warrants for the suspect Cahlil N. Simmons, 25, of Felton, Delaware.

On February 14, 2020, Simmons was located and taken into custody without incident in the unit block of Farmhouse Trail, Felton, by the US Marshals First State Taskforce.

Simmons was transported to Troop 3, Camden where he was arrested and charged with Murder First Degree, Attempted Robbery First Degree, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony and Conspiracy First Degree. He was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court 2 and was committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in default of a $550,000 cash bond.

If anyone has any information in reference to this incident, please contact Detective Daniel Grassi at 302-365-8441 of the Homicide Unit. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333