Felton Man Charged with Drug & Traffic Offenses

Image courtesy Felton PD

Felton Police stopped a vehicle for a registration violation on Saturday. Before towing the vehicle, police did an inventory inspection which turned up a bag in the back seat containing a digital scale, 31 grams of MDMA/ecstasy tablets and over 129 grams of marijuana wrapped in five separate bags. The driver, 45 year old Elgin Carrington of Felton is charged with multiple drug and traffic offenses.

Manufacture/Deliver/PWID Controlled Substance Tier 3 Quantity (class B felony)

Manufacture/Deliver/PWID Controlled Substance (class D felony)

Possess/Consume Marijuana Other Than Personal Use Quantity (misdemeanor)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Not Related to Personal Use Quantity Marijuana (class B misdemeanor)

Failure to Have Required Insurance (misdemeanor)

Expired Tags (violation)

Carrington was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and released on his own recognizance pending a later court date.