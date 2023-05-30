Felton Man Charged with Drug & Traffic Offenses
May 30, 2023/
Felton Police stopped a vehicle for a registration violation on Saturday. Before towing the vehicle, police did an inventory inspection which turned up a bag in the back seat containing a digital scale, 31 grams of MDMA/ecstasy tablets and over 129 grams of marijuana wrapped in five separate bags. The driver, 45 year old Elgin Carrington of Felton is charged with multiple drug and traffic offenses.
- Manufacture/Deliver/PWID Controlled Substance Tier 3 Quantity (class B felony)
- Manufacture/Deliver/PWID Controlled Substance (class D felony)
- Possess/Consume Marijuana Other Than Personal Use Quantity (misdemeanor)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Not Related to Personal Use Quantity Marijuana (class B misdemeanor)
- Failure to Have Required Insurance (misdemeanor)
- Expired Tags (violation)
Carrington was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and released on his own recognizance pending a later court date.