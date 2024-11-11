Felton Man Charged with Theft of a Firearm

A Felton man has been arrested on several gun offenses following an investigation by Delaware State Police and Dover Police into a stolen gun which began in September. Police began an investigation into the theft of a firearm on West Loockerman Street in Dover and identified 18 year old Sahir Samuels as the person responsible for the theft. Warrants were obtained for his arrest – Samuels is an active probationer and prohibited from possession a firearm. During a probation search of his residence on November 7th, Kent County Governor’s Task Force member arrested Samuels – and located the following:

Stolen Taurus 9mm handgun

3D printed Glock style frame, trigger, and mechanism

9mm magazines and ammunition

Samuels is charged with the following offenses:

Theft of a Firearm (Felony)

Possession of an Unfinished Firearm Frame or Receiver with No Serial Number (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Felony) – 3 counts

Attempted to Commit the Possession of a Weapon with an Obliterated Serial Number (Felony)

Samuels was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7, and is being held at SCI in default of a $44,000 cash bond.