Felton Man Charged with Theft

Felton Police have arrested a man in connection with a reported theft from a residence on December 6th. Investigation showed that the tenant of a rental property on East High Street moved out and stole appliances owned by the landlord worth over $1500. The suspect was identified as 47 year old Deramous Mosley of Felton – and warrants for his arrest were obtained, but police could not locate him.

On Saturday, December 21st Mosley was found during a traffic stop and he was arrested and charged with one count of theft of $1500 or greater.

Police say he was video arraigned by JP Court and released on his own recognizance.