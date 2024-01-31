Felton Man Who Moved to Seattle Charged With Failing to Re-Register as a Sex Offender

A 23-year-old man who previously lived in Felton and moved to Seattle, Washington has turned himself in to the Felton Police Department for failing to re-register as a sex offender. Felton PD had obtained a warrant for Ethan James McDonough–for Failure to Register, Re-Register, or Provide Verification as a Sex Offender as Required (a Class G Felony). Back in November, the State Police Sex Offender Apprehension and Registration Unit (S.O.A.R) notified Felton PD about the case. Felton Police attempted to make contact with McDonough at his last known address in Felton but learned that he had moved to Seattle without notifying the proper authorities. McDonough became aware of the warrant and made arrangements to return to Delaware to answer the charge. He turned himself in today was video arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court and released on his own recognizance pending a later court date.

