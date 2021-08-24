Felton PD Arrest Out-of-State Fugitive

Image courtesy Felton Police

An out of state fugitive was arrested by Felton Police Saturday after a traffic stop. Police stopped 37 year old Chris Morales of Woodbridge, Virginia for numerous traffic violations and during a computer check learned there was an active warrant with full extradition from Florida, where Morales was wanted for a violation of probation and fleeing a law enforcement officer. He is being held at SCI in default of a secured bail – awaiting extradition to Florida. A juvenile child was turned over to a family member. Harrington Police assisted.