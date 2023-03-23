Felton Police Arrest Middletown Woman for Fraud Through Online App

Felton Police have arrested a 29-year-old Middletown woman for fraudulently taking $1,480 from someone through an online app. Newport Police took Makenzie Davis into custody on unrelated charges, and then Felton Police charged her with one count of Unlawful use of a Payment Card under $1,500 Unauthorized use of a Card, which is a Class A Misdemeanor. Davis was released on $1,500 unsecured bond pending a later court date. Davis also has a no contact order with the victim.