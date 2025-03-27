Felton Police Arrest Two Following Months-Long Drug Investigation

A nine-month investigation into crack cocaine distribution has led to the arrest of two individuals in Kent County. Felton Police along with Viola and Milford Police, executed a search warrant at a residence on Abec Lane in Felton. 71-year-old Alfred Sewell and 58-year-old Terrie Keys were detained and arrested on multiple drug charges. Sewell was arraigned and released on a $6,500 unsecured bond pending a future court date. Keys was arraigned and released on $1,500 unsecured bond–also pending a later court date.

Alfred G. Sewell

 Manufacture/Deliver/Poss w/intent to deliver Controlled Substance (Class D Felony)

 Maintaining a Drug Property (Class F Felony)

 Possess Consume a Controlled or Counterfeit Substance except Human Growth Hormone

w/o a Prescription (Class B Misdemeanor)

 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia not Related to Personal use Quantity Marijuana (Class B

Misdemeanor)

 Criminal Mischief Under $1,000 Damage Property (Misdemeanor)

Terry T. Keys

 Hindering Prosecution the Acts Delayed, Prevented, or Hindered Discovery (Class A

Misdemeanor)

 Possess Consume a Controlled or Counterfeit Substance except Human Growth Hormone

w/o a Prescription (Class B Misdemeanor)

 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia not Related to Personal use Quantity Marijuana (Class B

Misdemeanor)