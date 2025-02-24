Felton Police Department Earns State Accreditation

The Felton Police Department became the 14th police agency to earn state accreditation through the Delaware Police Accreditation Commission (DPAC). Earning state accreditation requires a commitment to excellence and determination. Felton Chief Chris Guild and the entire Felton Police Department embraced the challenge and successfully navigated the process to meet 105 professional standards. A team of DPAC assessors completed its assessment of the department’s policies and practices, and interviewed members of the department to ensure that all the accreditation standards were met through a comprehensive on-site inspection.