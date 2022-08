Felton Police are searching for two suspects who broke into Lake Forest North Elementary School, ransacked the school and stole computer items.

The burglary apparently occurred Sunday at the school on East Main Street. The suspects apparently broke in through a window.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the crime is asked to contact Felton Police at (302) 284-8441 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.

Photo courtesy of Felton Police

