Felton Teen Wanted for Felony Burglary in Sussex County

Delaware State Police need your help to locate a person wanted for a felony burglary in Sussex County. Police are looking for 18-year-old Tayshaun Mosley of Felton. Attempts to locate Mosley have been unsuccessful. Troopers are asking anyone who may know of Tayshaun Mosley’s whereabouts to contact Detective W. Saylor by calling 302-752-3897. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.