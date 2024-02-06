Felton Woman Arrested for Theft & Conspiracy

Image courtesy Felton PD

Felton Police have arrested a woman wanted on charges of theft by false pretense and 3rd degree conspiracy. In May of last year, Felton Police were called to the Felton Royal Farms for a late reported internal theft. Investigation showed that a former employee scanned items to purchase using her personal debit card, taking the items and then refunding the money back to her card. This happened several times dating back to April 4 of last year. The suspect also conspired with another former Royal Farms employee. Felton Police obtained warrants for the suspect, 31 year old Pebbles Tucker, but could not locate her. She contacted Dover Police on February 1st and learned she had an active warrant out of Felton. Tucker was transported to Felton where she was arraigned and released on a $4000 unsecured bail and given a no contact order with Royal Farms.