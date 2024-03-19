Felton Woman Charged in Two Shoplifting Incidents

Image courtesy Felton PD

A Felton woman was arrested for shoplifting at the Felton Royal Farms on Friday. Felton Police have tied 41 year old Lisa Cadwallader of Felton to two shoplifting incidents at the Royal Farm – one on October 30th of last year and the second on January 26th. Warrants were obtained for her arrest and she was taken into custody by Dover Police for an unrelated shoplifting charge on Friday, March 15th and arrested by Felton Police. Cadwallader is charged with 2 counts of shoplifting under $1500.

She was released pending a later court date and issued a no contact order with the Felton Royal Farms.