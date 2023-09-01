Felton Woman Charged with 3rd Felony DUI

Image courtesy DSP

Delaware State Police on patrol in Dover just before 2 Wednesday morning saw a Hyundai northbound on South State Street swerve over the double yellow line several times and traveling in the wrong lane. Troopers tried to stop the driver, who failed to comply. Troopers pursued the car on northbound Route 13 before the driver eventually stopped in an alley adjacent to New Castle Avenue and got out of the car. The trooper smelled alcohol and detected signs of impairment and 34 year old Cierra Cooper of Felton was arrested. A computer check showed two prior convictions for DUI and no valid driver’s license.

Cooper was taken to Troop 3 and charged with the following crimes:

3rd Offense DUI (Felony)

Disregarding a Police Officer Signal (Felony)

Numerous traffic offenses

Cooper was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7 and was released on $5,900 unsecured bond.