Felton Woman Charged with Shoplifting

Image courtesy Felton PD

Felton Police were called Friday to the Royal Farms for a reported shoplifting that occurred on December 28th. Police say a white woman entered the store and put items in her handbag and left without paying. Video surveillance led police to identify the suspect as 49 year old Crystal Cloak of Felton – she turned herself in to police Friday afternoon.

Cloak is charged with shoplifting under $1500 and was released on her own recognizance and ordered to have no contact with any Royal Farms in Delaware.