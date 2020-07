A Felton woman received burns to her legs after she was struck by fireworks Saturday night in the Rosewood Farms development. State Fire Marshal officials are investigating and say the 18 year old woman suffered 2nd and 3rd degree burns after she was exposed to sparks from a “fountain” which was ignited by another person and was knocked over – spraying the victim with burning embers. The victim is in stable condition at Bayhealth Hospital in Dover.