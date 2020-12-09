FEMA Approves Flood Mitigation Grant For Crisfield

Flood mitigation efforts in Crisfield will get support with a grant of more than $1.2-million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to the State of Maryland.



According to Congressman Andy Harris, the grant will cover 90-percent of the projected costs of installing tide gates, replacing culverts, installing two pump stations and other flood-related projects.



Crisfield’s location makes it subject to frequent flooding. Harris said these projects will help to effectively reduce the frequency and severity of flooding events.

“As a member of the House Appropriations Committee, I applaud the award of this grant for flooding projects in Crisfield,” Harris said. “This small historic town consistently is subject to serious flooding hazards, and this project will allow Crisfield to effectively reduce the frequency and severity of these events. Grants like this have my full support.”