Updated: Female Bicyclist Dies from Injuries in Collision with Truck near Lewes

UPDATED JUNE 22 – 5pm – A 19-year-old female that was seriously injured during an accident on June 17, 2021, succumbs to her injuries.

On June 17, 2021, at approximately 5:38 p.m., a 2006 Ford F-250 pickup truck towing a dual axle dump trailer, operated by a Georgetown, DE man, was traveling westbound on Shady Road approaching the intersection of Plantations Road with a green light. Police say 19 year old Madison Cunningham, of Douglasville, PA, was riding her bicycle westbound on Shady Road in the designated bike lane. As the pickup truck started to proceed through the intersection, the bicyclist failed to see the pickup truck and trailer before turning left and impacting the right side of the trailer within the middle of the intersection. As a result of the impact, Cunningham was knocked to the ground. She was flown to an area hospital where she was admitted in critical condition. On Friday, June 18, 2021, Cunningham died from her injuries.

===========================================================================

Update (June 17, 11:15 p.m.): State police say the 19-year-old female bicyclist from Douglasville, Pennsylvania, was riding west on Shady Road (behind Lowes) in a designated bike lane. Also westbound was a Ford F-250 pickup truck towing a dual-axle dump trailer. As they approached the intersection with a green light, police said the bicyclist failed to see the truck before turning left and she crashed into the side of the trailer in the middle of the intersection.

She was flown to a trauma center via Trooper 2. The driver of the truck was not injured, police said.

The roadway was closed for about 90 minutes while the accident was investigated and the roadway was cleared.

Original post (June 17, 6:35 p.m.): A female bicyclist was critically injured this evening after she collided with a truck near the Lowes outside of Lewes. It happened around 5:35 p.m. on Plantations Road at Shady Road.

Lewes firefighters, Sussex County EMS, state troopers and the Trooper 2 helicopter came to the scene.

She was flown to a trauma center. The crash is being investigated by the Delaware State Police.