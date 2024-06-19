Female Sexually Assaulted on Beach in Rehoboth

On June 19, at approximately 12:02 a.m. the Rehoboth Beach Police Department was made aware of a sexual assault that occurred on the beach in the area of Brooklyn Avenue. The victim was taken to a hospital within the state where they were treated and released. The suspect is still at large at this time.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident is encouraged to contact the Rehoboth Beach Police Department at 302-227-2577 or Delaware Crimestoppers at 800-847-3333. You may remain anonymous.