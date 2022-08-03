Fentanyl, Cocaine Seized at Wicomico Co. Home; 2 Arrested

Arrin Spence

Treyvon Walston

A drug investigation in Wicomico County has resulted in the arrests of two people and the seizure of quantities of fentanyl, powder cocaine, crack cocaine and other items the Sheriff’s Office says were related to drug distribution. The fentanyl totaled nearly 97-grams.

According to the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, members of the Community Action Team carried out a search warrant at the Quantico home of 24-year-old Treyvon Walston last week. Walston was arrested, as was 21-year-old Arrin Spence. Both were being held without bond at the Wicomico County Detention Center.

The sheriff’s office said a baby was also present at the time of the search.