Fenwick Island Appoints New Town Manager

The Town of Fenwick Island has appointed a new Town Manager. Lori Dabbondanza will assume her role as Town Manager on April 8th following Pat Schuchman’s retirement. According to the Town, Lori has 27 years of invaluable experience supporting local government. Prior to joining Fenwick Island in December 2023, Lori served as the Senior Executive Assistant at the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania, where she dedicated herself to supporting the elected officials from each of their 67 counties. She has extensive background in support of local government, which the Town says positions her as an ideal candidate to lead Fenwick Island into its next chapter of growth and development.