Fenwick Island Begins Cleanup – Bulk Trash Pickup Set

Residents in Fenwick Island are cleaning up after the weekend nor’easter. The Town has arranged a bulk trash pickup for Wednesday, October 7 for any storm debris. Debris should be taken to the edge of the road to take advantage of the pickup. Town crews are also working to clear debris and attempt repairs. Mayor Magdeberger says Public Works has removed large debris from bayside roadways, but mulch and pine needles will take more time and will be cleared street by street.

Additional information from Mayor Natalie Magdeberger:

On the ocean side, we lost dune fencing throughout Town and from about Cannon Street south to the Maryland line we have dune scarping causing significant drop offs at the crossings. Some of the drop offs are greater than 10 feet so please BEWARE. There is also a lot of debris on the beach.

Please stay off of the dune areas so we can attempt repairs. We need to maintain our dunes and try and stabilize the areas of scarping. Our Public Works crew will be repairing fencing next week and have already been working on picking up debris. We have let DNREC know we are making repairs so that DNREC crews can focus on those communities impacted more severely than us.

If you got some of the tidal surge in your home and have not done a clean up before, a simple bleach and water solution is pretty effective in cleaning up after water intrusion and helps reduce mold development.