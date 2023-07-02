Fenwick Island Dredging of 2 Boating Channels – Public Comment Period on 1st Application Now Open

Fenwick Island officials are looking at more dredging – but this time for two boating channels in the Little Assawoman Bay to improve navigation and boater safety. The town has recently filed permit applications with DNREC and the Army Corps of Engineers. A public comment period is now open regarding the first application until July 11th. Click here to see the public notice from the USACOE

Additional information from Fenwick Island officials:

Each of the three permits requires a separate Public Notification process during a specific time period. Both entities will review all communications received from the public related to this project. It is critical that as many folks as possible send an email expressing their support for this important project. It is common for individuals not directly impacted (outside of this region) to oppose any such dredging projects for a variety of different reasons. That type of automatic opposition makes it very important that local folks that will directly benefit from this project to express their support.

If you are interested in helping the Town receive the necessary permits and complete the dredging project, please take a few minutes to send an email to Mr. Yost expressing your support – see sample letter below:

SAMPLE OF LETTER SUPPORTING CHANNEL DREDGING

Today’s Date

Michael D. Yost (email address: michael.d.yost@usace.army.mil)

US Army Corps of Engineers

Philadelphia District

1650 Arch Street

Philadelphia, PA 19103-2004

Topic: Fenwick Island Channel Dredging SX File# NAP-2021-00576-85

Mr. Yost,

I am a homeowner and a part-time/full-time resident of Fenwick Island, Delaware. I am in full support of the Town’s permit application in connection with the dredging of two boat channels located in Little Assawoman Bay. It is important that these two channels are dredged to improve navigation and overall boater safety. The current boating environment can be dangerous as a result of these shallow channels and needs to be corrected as soon as possible.

Thank you

Name

Address

Email address