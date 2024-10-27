Fenwick Island Dredging Project Moves to the South Channel

The north channel dredging is complete in Fenwick Island. Town officials report that the equipment has been moved to begin the dredging of the south channel, which should now be underway – and the project is well ahead of schedule to be completed by November 12th.

Dredging activity takes place between 7am and 7pm Monday through Saturday – but times could be extended if needed.

Boaters be aware of the activity in the Little Assawoman Bay and slow your wake for safety.