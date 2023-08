Voters in Fenwick Island will head to the polls on Saturday to elect 4 people to the Town Council. There are 8 candidates running for 4 open seats. Incumbents Natalie Magdeburger, Jacqueline Napolitano and Janice Bortner are challenged by John Burch, Kristina Clark, Bernie Merritt, James Simpson and Kurt Zanelotti. Current councilman Paul Breger is not running for re-election.

The polls will be open from 1 to 5pm at Fenwick Town Hall.