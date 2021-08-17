Fenwick Island Organizational Meeting Scheduled For Friday

Fenwick Island Town Council has scheduled an organizational meeting this week to swear in four council members-elect.

The winners of the August 7th election all defeated incumbents. They will take office this Friday at 3:30 at Town Hall.

Also, officers – mayor and vice mayor – will be elected.

Three other members of Fenwick Island Council are serving terms that will expire in 2022.

Natalie Madgeburger, Janice Bortner, Jacqueline Kay Napolitano and Paul Breger were the winners in the recent election.

